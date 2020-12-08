(Bloomberg) -- DoorDash Inc. raised $3.37 billion in an initial public offering above its marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter.

The San Francisco-based company sold 33 million shares Tuesday for $102 each after marketing them for $90 to $95 each, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet. At that price, DoorDash has a fully diluted value of about $38 billion, which includes employee stock options and restricted stock units.

DoorDash’s IPO is one of the largest U.S. tech listings this year. The company is part of a cadre of consumer-facing, web-based businesses that are expected to go public in December -- including home-rental platform Airbnb Inc., which is set to price its IPO Wednesday. Others include video-game company Roblox Corp., installment loans provider Affirm Holdings Inc. and ContextLogic Inc., the parent of online discount retailer Wish Inc.

Food delivery startup DoorDash has seized on the pandemic-fueled boom in demand for meals brought to your door, as well as investor exuberance over new stock listings as it moves ahead with its IPO. Revenue in the first nine months of the year more than tripled and its net loss narrowed from a year earlier on a surge in new customers, the company said in the filing.

DoorDash’s offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., with Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Group AG also on the deal. DoorDash’s shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DASH.

