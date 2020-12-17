(Bloomberg) -- DoorDash Inc.‘s shares fell on Thursday after short-seller Citron Research called its initial public offering the “most ridiculous” of the year and said the stock is worth a fraction of its current price.

The stock is worth $40 a share, Citron said in a research report, citing intense competition in the market for food delivery, lack of brand loyalty from customers and potential government regulation. That would represent a 75% decline from Wednesday’s closing price.

DoorDash fell as much as 5.1%. As of Wednesday, the stock had gained 55% since its debut last week. DoorDash didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

