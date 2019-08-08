(Bloomberg) -- DoorDash, the app-based food-delivery service, is in talks with banks about arranging a credit facility of about $400 million ahead of a possible initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The San Francisco-based company may seek to offer shares as early as next year, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t public. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is leading the potential financing ahead of the IPO, the people said. A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment, and a representative for DoorDash didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Closely held DoorDash, which counts SoftBank Group Corp. as a major backer, is valued at $12.6 billion after raising $600 million from investors in May. Started in 2013 by Stanford University students Andy Fang, Evan Moore, Stanley Tang and Tony Xu, DoorDash competes with the likes of GrubHub Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. DoorDash announced a deal earlier this month to buy Square Inc.’s food-delivery service, known as Caviar, for $410 million.

Securing a credit line from Wall Street often precedes an IPO. Companies going public routinely reward banks that make big credit commitments with roles in their IPOs, with lenders sometimes offering better terms on the financing in return. Banks are helping WeWork Cos. line up as much as $6 billion of debt in a financing that depends on the company raising at least $3 billion from its IPO.

--With assistance from Ellen Huet.

To contact the reporters on this story: Gillian Tan in New York at gtan129@bloomberg.net;Michelle F. Davis in New York at mdavis194@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Daniel Taub, Dan Reichl

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.