The National Hurricane Center early Sunday upgraded Hurricane Dorian to a “catastrophic” Category Five, the highest on its five-point scale, as the storm readies to batter the Bahamas with life-threatening surges of water and devastating winds.

The forecast for Florida improved in the past day even as the situation for North Carolina is beginning to look grim. Yet the slow-moving, massive storm could yet threaten the Sunshine State, as looked likely a few days ago.

Dorian may get a little closer to Florida, said Ryan Truchelut, president of Weather Tiger in Tallahassee, Florida. The official hurricane center track has Dorian lingering over the Grand Bahama Island through Tuesday.

The high pressure ridge models thought would weaken allowing Dorian to turn north is stronger, Truchelut said. A NOAA aircraft will sample the ridge later Sunday.

Around 8 a.m. EDT Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 160 miles (260 kilometers) per hour. It was located about 225 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and about 35 miles east of Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas.

“A prolonged period of life-threatening storm surge, devastating hurricane-force winds, and heavy rains capable of producing life-threatening flash floods are expected on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama through Monday,” said Richard Pasch, a senior hurricane specialist at the center.

Due to its size and its close approach a tropical storm warning has been issued from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet in Florida.

“The forecast for Florida is improving but nosediving for North and South Carolina,” Jim Rouiller chief meteorologist at the Energy Weather Group outside Philadelphia, said late Saturday. “They will probably have to deal with a Category 2 or 3. They are under the gun now.”

Rouiller said for Florida to be in the clear Dorian has to make that crucial turn Monday.

“It is like the 800-pound gorilla in the china shop,” Rouiller said. “I will just wait until the gorilla makes its way out the front door.”

Dorian, one of five storms to form in the Atlantic this year, menaced the U.S. Virgin Islands earlier this week and is about to batter the Bahamas with a storm surge that could reach 15 feet (4.6 meters) above tide levels and 10 to 15 inches of rain. The storm, now at the top of the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, was thought to be aimed at Florida’s east coast, But more forecast models now predict it will turn north up the coast, possibly even making a landfall in eastern North Carolina Wednesday or Thursday, Rouiller said.

“A couple of days ago we were worried it was going to stall over Florida and now it appears as though it is going to stall over the Bahamas,” said Steve Goldstein, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s liaison to FEMA. “That’s a bad situation for the Bahamas.”

At a Saturday morning press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the latest forecasts appeared good for the state, but he encouraged Floridians not to let their guard down. He said a “bump in one direction or the other” could yet change the likelihood of impact.

“You’re still looking at significant impacts even if the storm remains hugging the coast,” DeSantis said. Storm surges and flooding remained a serious risk, in part because the storm coincides with a periodic event known as king tides, especially high tides which frequently cause flooding in South Florida even on sunny days.

Florida’s Brevard and Martin Counties on Friday ordered mandatory evacuations for residents of their barrier island communities on the state’s east coast, starting Sunday. Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Osceola, Glades and Hendry Counties have all called for voluntary evacuations. The latter three focused their calls on those residing in mobile homes and low-lying areas.

Even if it turns northward off Florida’s shores, it could still get close to some of the state’s key infrastructure. Its current projected turn would bring it close to the St. Lucie nuclear power station, home to two nuclear reactors owned by Nextera Energy Inc.’s subsidiary Florida Power & Light.

In 2016, Hurricane Matthew veered away from Florida without a landfall but still left massive destruction in Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina from torrential rains. Even a glancing blow could cost upwards to US$7 billion in damage, Chuck Watson, a modeler with Enki Research, said on his blog.

“Don’t make any assumptions, remain vigilant and be prepared,” Governor DeSantis said at the press conference Saturday. “You don’t want to over-read these tracks.”

Dorian could also make landfall in the eastern Carolinas Wednesday or Thursday and rake eastern New England with rain by the end of the week, said Brett Rathbun, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. in State College, Pennsylvania.

DeSantis activated 2,500 Florida National Guard troops, and 1,500 more have been told to be prepared, according to a press release Saturday. Dozens of school districts and colleges have announced they’ll close at least through the end of the day Tuesday.

The governor’s office also said that tolls would be lifted in relevant areas to speed traffic if and when evacuations are ordered. Meanwhile, the Florida Highway Patrol is escorting fuel trucks to get supplies where they are needed.

The hurricane center is tracking three other potential storms in the Atlantic. One, near Cabo Verde off Africa, has a 70 per cent chance of becoming a tropical system in the next five days. Another, near the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, has a 30 per cent chance. A third disturbance has popped up several hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda.

--With assistance from Sharon Cho, Mark Chediak, David Baker, Will Wade, Todd Shields, Josh Wingrove and Alyza Sebenius.