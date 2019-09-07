(Bloomberg) -- Dorian isn’t the deadliest or costliest hurricane to roam the Atlantic, but the two days it was stalled over the Bahamas, devastating the island nation, made it unique.

“There has never been anything like it,” Ryan Truchelut, chief meteorologist at WeatherTiger LLC in Tallahassee, Florida, said in an interview. “We’ve never seen a Category 5 storm stall like that over one point for 36 hours. The energy it unleashed in such a small area has never happened before in the Atlantic.”

The Bahamas, which were hit with 180 mile-per-hour winds and as much as 2 feet of rain, “were extremely unlucky, and Florida dodged a bullet,” he said.

Initially, the system eventually named Dorian was weak as it formed from thunderstorms near Africa and lumbered into the Caribbean toward Puerto Rico. Once it hit deeper, warm waters west of the Antilles chain of islands, it quickly grew into one of the most powerful in modern history -- a Category 5 -- the highest in hurricane lore.

“We’re seeing the future of major hurricanes,” Jeff Masters, co-founder of Weather Underground, an IBM business, said by phone. “They intensify faster and move slower.”

At first the fate of Puerto Rico, still recovering from its devastation by Hurricane Maria in 2017, was the major concern. Instead, Dorian turned its wrath toward the Bahamas, hitting the island nation with a 23-foot storm surge, record-high winds and driving rains.

On Friday, local authorities said the number of confirmed deaths from the storm would quickly rise from the 30 confirmed, with hundreds of people still unaccounted for. Coroners were embalming bodies after running out of space in coolers, Health Minister Duane Sands said in a radio interview. The final death toll will likely be “staggering,” he said.

“We’ll never get to know how much rain fell over the Bahamas because the equipment was destroyed,” said Dan Kottlowski of Accuweather Inc. in State College, Pennsylvania. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it was more than 2 feet. Some people are saying up to 40 inches. The combination of the heavy rain and the surge was devastating.”

On Friday in the Bahamas, authorities and first responders were just starting to assess the damage, sifting through rubble, attics and vegetation in the northern islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, where the storm’s fury was worst.

“If it hit Florida that strong it would have caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages," said Jennifer Francis, a senior scientist at Woods Hold Research Center. "It would have been the worst in U.S. history.”

Meanwhile, Florida was largely unaffected, with the storm traveling more than 60 miles from its coast, moving slowly northward. North Carolina, though, wasn’t so lucky as the storm swirled closer and closer to the shoreline. Eventually it made a brief landfall Friday on the state’s barrier islands as a Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds and driving rains.

The hurricane, now picking up speed as it hits open water headed further north, is expected to slowly weaken by Saturday night as it approaches Nova Scotia, Canada, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. In the meantime, it has drenched the Carolinas, spurred about a dozen tornadoes in the region and caused major flooding.

Dorian is likely to remain a hurricane as it heads north, rolling past Cape Cod and parts of eastern Maine, said WeatherTiger’s Truchelut. While “it’s winding down for the Carolinas and most of the U.S., it’s still a well-defined hurricane with a clear eye,” he said.

Crops in the southeastern region were a serious concern prior to Dorian’s arrival on the coast since the storm was coming at a time when fields were maturing, and high winds could have dealt a devastating blow before farmers have a chance to harvest. But early reports indicated crops such as cotton avoided major problems and livestock plants were running.

“Overall, the storm was not as bad as we thought,” Wayne Boseman, president of the Carolinas Cotton Growers Cooperative Inc., said in an email from Garner, North Carolina.

Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher with Colorado State University, said he expects Dorian will end up as one of the longest-running storms, with a 15-day lifeline that sits between hurricanes Felix and Faith, which lasted 15.5 days and 14 days, respectively. The longest named storm was Alberto in 2000, which lasted a little over 19 days, he said.

