(Bloomberg) -- Kenya has more than 1.6 million equity market trading accounts. The problem is, the vast majority of them are inactive.

In a bid to fix this, Kenya’s Central Depository and Settlement Corp. has set a target of tripling the proportion of active users by 2025, aiming to add as many as 50,000 each year. To get its message across, the CDSC is using social media to tout the benefits of trading, highlighting improved services and encouraging holders to revive their accounts and get back to investing, head of strategy Mumo Mutisya said.

“We have undertaken and continue to undertake extensive training for all central depository agents to improve customer experience and reduce turn-around times for investor queries, which has encouraged CDS account holders to participate in the market,” Mutisya said in emailed comments.

Kenyans flocked to the stock market when Safaricom Plc listed in 2008. While the mobile phone carrier has gone on to become the largest company by market value in East Africa, there has been a dearth of other initial public offerings to attract retail investors. Foreigners dominate the Nairobi bourse, accounting for 58% of trading in the fourth quarter, according to figures from the markets regulator.

The authority is stepping up its digital presence to try and attract younger investors. And it’s adding new products such as securities lending and borrowing, day trading and short selling to broaden participation in the stock exchange, to help push the proportion of active accounts to at least 3% in 2025, from 1.1% in 2021, Mutisya said.

George Bodo, head of research at Genghis Capital in Nairobi, sounded skeptical about whether the program would recruit investors in significant numbers.

“The market has investors who have nuanced and different time horizons,” he said by phone on Monday. “We have investors with a longer-term horizon and additionally you have anchor shareholders whose interests do not lie in day trades.”

