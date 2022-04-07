(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s double-digit inflation is expected to persist at least through the first quarter of next year, according to a survey of economists amid a crisis sweeping the economy.

Consumer prices will likely surge to around 20% in the second and third quarters of this year, the latest Bloomberg survey of economists showed. That’s nearly double the pace of projections made in January, and in turn pushed up full-year 2022 forecasts to 16.9% from 9.2% seen earlier.

The pace of price-growth is seen easing to 12% in the first quarter of 2023, while slowing to 9.7% level for the full year.

Growth forecasts were cut by 50 basis points to 2.8% in 2022, and by 80 basis points to 3.5% in the subsequent year. Unemployment will likely increase to 5.6%, compared to a 5.1% in the previous survey.

The country’s crippling inflation has sent the cost of basic goods skyrocketing, and its people are bearing the brunt of it -- having to line up in long queues for gasoline amid a shortage and face power cuts for up to 13 hours a day. The authorities have in recent months raised interest rates, devalued the local currency and placed curbs on non-essential imports, but the economic pain is far from over with the country now descending into a political crisis.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is due to announce its interest rate decision later Friday, with economists expecting a full percentage point hike each in benchmark deposit and lending rates. They expect another 2 percentage-point increase in borrowing costs before October, in an attempt to temper demand and cool soaring inflation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.