(Bloomberg) -- Alternative, high-frequency data show that economic activity in advanced economies weakened in October amid renewed outbreaks of the coronavirus, and the latest readings suggest the downtrend continued at the beginning of November, particularly in major European countries. Activity in France and Italy turned down sharply as lockdown restrictions took effect, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges that integrate data such as mobility, energy consumption and public transport usage. Activity in the U.S., U.K. and Canada also declined.

