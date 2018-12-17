(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Gundlach says the Federal Reserve shouldn’t raise interest rates when it meets this week, citing concerns about the bond market and expectations that a slowing economy may require policy reversals in 2020.

“I don’t think they should,” Gundlach, chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said Monday in an interview on CNBC. The bond market is saying there’s no way the Fed should be raising interest rates, he said.

