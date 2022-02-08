(Bloomberg) -- Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of an event at a Washington high school on Tuesday after a security threat was reported there, his spokeswoman said.

The U.S. Secret Service was alerted to a security threat at Dunbar High School as Emhoff was meeting with students and teachers, his spokeswoman, Katie Peters, said in a tweet. Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was quickly led out of a room at the school after being alerted to the threat by Secret Service agents and is now “safe,” Peters said.

The students and faculty at the school on N Street NW were also evacuated, Peters added. District of Columbia Public Schools press secretary Enrique Gutierrez told reporters at the scene that the evacuation was prompted by a bomb threat, according to a pool report.

The Secret Service did not respond to a request for additional details on the episode.

