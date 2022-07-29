(Bloomberg) -- Long lines of traffic are expected to clog Britain’s roads this weekend -- but maybe not on the way to Dover, scene of a travel meltdown seven days ago that saw travelers stuck in eight-hour backups.

The ferry port insists that it has a grip on the situation, while the operator of Channel Tunnel shuttle trains, which also became embroiled in the mayhem, says the logjams resulted from unfortunate coincidences that won’t be repeated.

Elsewhere in the country, heavy traffic is expected amid another national rail strike Saturday. That’s set to force travelers including sports fans headed to the Commonwealth Games onto roads already crammed with beach-bound vacationers, prompting the Automobile Association to issue a rare “amber warning.”

The latest challenge to Britain’s beleaguered transport networks comes amid a summer of travel chaos that’s already seen months of upheaval at airports and culminated in last week’s scenes at Dover, where freight and tourist traffic backed up for miles due to border delays. Britons making a dash for the continent may be fearing the worst, but with all eyes on the crucial short-straits route across the English Channel, the signs so far are positive.

Port of Dover Ltd. said that while 45,000 cars and 18,000 trucks will seek to board its ferries during the second weekend of the peak summer getaway season, there was no sign of any problems as of noon Friday.

‘All Is Well’

“I’m very pleased to report that all is well at Dover today,” said Richard Christian, the port’s head of policy. “We’ve had 13,000 passengers through already and the roads are flowing.”

Europe’s busiest ferry port says “significant dialogue” with British and French officials over recent days should ensure that border resources are sufficient. A breakdown of passport checks triggered last weekend’s chaos, according to Dover and the UK Department for Transport. They cited a shortage of French agents -- a version of events that French officials disputed, citing factors including Brexit.

Lines of vehicles backed up through the town and onto the M20 motorway that forms the chief artery into the area, exacerbated by thousands of families stampeding for France after the end of the school year.

Dover has invested in extra booths now that Britain’s exit from the European Union requires passports to be stamped. Whether there are enough for the busiest times, and whether they’ll all be open, remains to be seen, though port Chief Executive Officer Doug Bannister thanked “French border colleagues for their commitment this coming weekend and the fundamental difference this should now make.”

On the roads, traffic is expected to build up due to a conjunction of the summer getaway with walkouts by the Aslef train drivers’ union, the opening weekend of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and other sporting events.

Waiting Times

The AA said it’s hopeful the changes implemented at Dover mean drivers “will not see a repeat of last weekend.”

Travelers at Dover should still expect the “normal” 60- to 90-minute wait to clear controls at peak times, the port warned in a statement. DFDS A/S, one of the port’s three ferry operators, said in a tweet Friday morning that people should allow at least an hour to complete border formalities and check in.

Vehicle shuttle service Eurotunnel also experienced dislocation last weekend, though it said the problem was caused by Dover queues stretching 10 miles west along the coast to the point that they compromised access to the Folkestone rail terminal, where vehicles board its trains to France.

Eurostar International Ltd., which canceled some of its passenger expresses running through the Channel Tunnel, said its issues were unrelated to the problems at Dover and resulted from the breakdown of a Paris-Brussels service on the fast line north of the French capital.

The traffic jams on the M20 en route to the tunnel and the ferries were made worse by an accident that closed the motorway for five hours, according to John Keefe, a spokesman for Eurotunnel parent Getlink SE.

“I hesitate to say so, but it really was a perfect storm, involving a sequence of events that you wouldn’t expect to be repeated, and which came at the worst possible time,” he said.

