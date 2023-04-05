(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s busiest port is building a temporary marquee for checking holidaymakers’ passports, in an effort to avoid a repeat of the weekend’s travel chaos when queues of trucks and coaches stretched for miles.

The Port of Dover also said ferry companies were asking coaches to move some services to either Thursday or Saturday, amid fears of another meltdown on Friday — the start of a four-day bank holiday in Britain.

Dover added in a statement Wednesday that French border control authorities will provide “a full complement of officials” to process travelers, even though coach volumes are expected to be lower. Motorists are also being asked not to arrive early to avoid unnecessary tailbacks in the Dover area.

Read More: Travel Chaos at Dover Revives UK Argument Over Brexit Effect

Delays at the border last weekend triggered a renewed debate about the impact of Brexit, amid reports of children on school trips to Europe spending hours inside coaches or being forced to abandon their journeys and turn back home.

“All Port of Dover stakeholders are acutely aware that last weekend was a horrible situation for many travelers, including the elderly and schoolchildren,” the statement said. “It is the top priority of all parties to ensure a better experience for travelers this weekend.”

