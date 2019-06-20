(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a coming daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

A cache of central banks, including the Bank of England, were set Thursday to follow the Federal Reserve’s dovish performance with decisions of their own, in a year that’s turning increasingly toward easy monetary policy; Bank of Japan held its stance

U-turn. Asia’s most aggressive rate hikers of 2018 are now reversing course, with Indonesia and Philippines deciding on policy Thursday afternoon in Asia

Tricky spot. Surging inflation in Canada challenges the central bank’s consideration of interest-rate cuts

Power lunch. U.S. executives are set to meet this week with the Chinese premier as the U.S.-China trade relationship remains on edge

Robots cometh. Women are in the crosshairs as automation claims more jobs globally

Cold snap. Icelanders are feeling the pain of a tourism crisis, while the government and central bank move to provide stimulus amid recessionary pressures

