1h ago
Doves Hit New Height, Canadian Inflation, Robot Impact: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a coming daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.
Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- A cache of central banks, including the Bank of England, were set Thursday to follow the Federal Reserve’s dovish performance with decisions of their own, in a year that’s turning increasingly toward easy monetary policy; Bank of Japan held its stance
- U-turn. Asia’s most aggressive rate hikers of 2018 are now reversing course, with Indonesia and Philippines deciding on policy Thursday afternoon in Asia
- Tricky spot. Surging inflation in Canada challenges the central bank’s consideration of interest-rate cuts
- Power lunch. U.S. executives are set to meet this week with the Chinese premier as the U.S.-China trade relationship remains on edge
- Robots cometh. Women are in the crosshairs as automation claims more jobs globally
- Cold snap. Icelanders are feeling the pain of a tourism crisis, while the government and central bank move to provide stimulus amid recessionary pressures
To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Karthikeyan Sundaram, Devidutta Tripathy
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.