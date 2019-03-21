(Bloomberg) -- Follow the latest global economic news and analysis @economics.

China’s monetary-policy makers are making louder noises this year about a long-postponed reform of interest rates that could ultimately see the abolition of the current benchmark

Central banks from the U.S. to Asia are turning dovish as they increasingly fret about getting inflation to pick up in a bruised global economy

What’s up with Modern Monetary Theory? Here’s an overview of a once-fringe school of economic thought that’s suddenly of the moment

The grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max after a second crash is poised to start percolating through major U.S. economic indicators ranging from international trade to durable goods, says JPMorgan

Argentina’s economy sharply contracted in the fourth quarter while unemployment rose, potentially hurting President Mauricio Macri’s approval ratings as he seeks re-election later this year; Adriana Dupita says it won’t be the last decline in GDP

Canada just recorded its biggest influx of immigrants in more than a century

