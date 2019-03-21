Mar 21, 2019
Dovish Central Banks, PBOC Rate Revamp, MMT Explained: Eco Day
- China’s monetary-policy makers are making louder noises this year about a long-postponed reform of interest rates that could ultimately see the abolition of the current benchmark
- Central banks from the U.S. to Asia are turning dovish as they increasingly fret about getting inflation to pick up in a bruised global economy
- What’s up with Modern Monetary Theory? Here’s an overview of a once-fringe school of economic thought that’s suddenly of the moment
- The grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max after a second crash is poised to start percolating through major U.S. economic indicators ranging from international trade to durable goods, says JPMorgan
- Argentina’s economy sharply contracted in the fourth quarter while unemployment rose, potentially hurting President Mauricio Macri’s approval ratings as he seeks re-election later this year; Adriana Dupita says it won’t be the last decline in GDP
- Canada just recorded its biggest influx of immigrants in more than a century
