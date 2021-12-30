14h ago
Dovish Fed, Pandemic Scars, Brexit Border Crunch: Eco Day
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Changes to the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting panel will make the U.S. central bank even less likely to tighten monetary policy in the new year
- The prospects for boosting stimulus payments for most Americans to $2,000 are fading fast in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate
- From big government to jobs getting automated, the big changes to the world economy caused by the pandemic are only just beginning
- People around the world want governments to spend more to help economies survive the coronavirus as they ponder a bleak outlook for their own finances in the coming year, according to a YouGov survey
- Data suggest the likelihood of chronic lowflation in the euro-area has almost doubled since the start of the pandemic
- China’s central bank reiterated its pledge to avoid a sudden shift in monetary policy while it maintains necessary support for the economy’s recovery
- European freight forwarders are rejecting contracts to take loads into the U.K. due to fears the chaos at Dover could be repeated post-Brexit
