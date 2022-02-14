(Bloomberg) -- Headwinds are growing for the Philippine peso even after it fell near the bottom of emerging Asia’s currency ranking this month.

The peso has managed to avoid weakening past 51.50 per dollar several times this year partly due to intervention by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. It’s still lost 0.7% in February and analysts expect a further drop this year as the Federal Reserve embarks on an aggressive rate hike trajectory while the BSP maintains a dovish stance.

“The peso is primed for some weakness in the coming months,” says Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. in Manila. He sees the currency ending the year at 52-52.50 per dollar levels last seen in 2019.

Investors will be monitoring the BSP’s policy review on Feb. 17 even as the central bank is widely expected to keep key rates on hold. Governor Benjamin Diokno said last month the central bank is “very comfortable” with the peso at a range of 48 to 53 per dollar amid an easy monetary policy aimed at nurturing recovery.

The central bank does have the room to stay dovish as the nation’s inflation rate in January fell to 3% year-over-year, comfortably within its 2%-4% target range. That’s certainly not the case with the Fed, which is expected to hike aggressively starting next month after data showed inflation surged to a fresh four-decade high in January.

While the dollar’s strength is likely to weigh on currencies across the region, the peso also faces an additional hurdle in the form of a widening trade deficit, which rose to a record $5.2 billion in December. Uncertainty over the presidential election in May will could also spur caution and cause foreign inflows to dry up, weakening the currency.

Here are the key Asian economic data due this week:

Monday, Feb. 14: India CPI

Tuesday, Feb. 15: RBA minutes, Japan 4Q GDP, New Zealand house sales, Indonesia trade balance, Philippine overseas remittances, India trade balance

Wednesday, Feb. 16: China CPI and PPI

Thursday, Feb. 17: Australia employment, BSP policy decision, Japan trade balance and core machine orders, Singapore non-oil domestic exports

Friday, Feb. 18: Japan CPI, New Zealand 4Q PPI input and output, Indonesia 4Q BoP current account

