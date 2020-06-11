Jun 11, 2020
Dovish Powell, Europe’s Savings, Jobs by Robots: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Fed chief Jerome Powell said they will keep pumping stimulus into the economy until the labor market has healed
- Europe’s economy risks losing out on a massive dose of stimulus from its consumers as households have stashed away hundreds of billions of euros in their bank accounts under lockdown
- ECB policy makers tiptoed into a debate over whether they’ll need to boost monetary stimulus again
- When European economies start to recover from the coronavirus, more jobs may be filled by robots
- South Korea is making a push to reshape its economy around a concept called “untact,” envisioning a future where people interact online and companies replace humans with machines
- After enacting two emergency rate cuts since the Covid-19 crisis began, Serbia’s central bank must decide whether to inject one more dose of stimulus
- The long-awaited green light for $5 billion of international aid is set to cement an eighth straight cut in Ukrainian interest rates
- Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, will release a book next spring on ways to build a more inclusive society in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic
