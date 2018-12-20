(Bloomberg) -- At long last seemed to be the general sentiment after Sweden’s central bank raised its key policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to minus 0.25 percent, marking the first rate increase in more than seven years.

Here’s what economists and analysts were saying on Twitter:

SEB Chief Economist Robert Bergqvist:

Nordea Chief Analyst Martin Enlund:

Swedbank Chief Economist Anna Breman:

SEB Head of Macro Carl Hammer:

Danske Bank Chief Economist Michael Grahn:

For more on the Riksbank’s rate decision:

Swedish Central Bank Raises Rates for First Time in Seven Years

Riksbank Live Blog here

To contact the reporter on this story: Anna Molin in Stockholm at amolin3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Kingdon at ckingdon@bloomberg.net, Veronica Ek

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.