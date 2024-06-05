(Bloomberg) -- Almost anyone who closely tracks US financial markets these days is aware that ESG is under withering fire from the right.

Republican politicians in red states like Florida and Texas have taken aggressive steps to punish companies that say they adhere to investing strategies related to environmental, social and governance factors. The GOP contends such efforts to incorporate sustainability into corporate decision making unfairly comes at the expense of fossil fuel giants and gunmakers, among others. They also claim it hurts shareholders.

These efforts, in tandem with those of powerful industry lobbies, are having an impact. Flows to ESG-focused funds are much lower than they were just a few years ago. Globally, a net $5.4 billion has been invested in ESG-labeled exchange-traded funds in 2024, down from $15.6 billion in the same year-earlier period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

But a funny thing happened on the way to the stock exchange. Analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence recently discovered the ESG score of one of America’s premier equity benchmarks is actually improving.

The addition of Amazon.com Inc. to replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. strengthened the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ESG profile, given Amazon’s higher ESG score and heavier weighting within the stock average, said analyst James Seyffart.

“Though it’s unclear whether ESG factors play a role in the index committee’s decisions, three of the last four constituent changes strengthened the Dow average’s ESG metrics,” Seyffart said. He was referring to the move made about four years ago to replace Big Oil heavyweight Exxon Mobil Corp. and Raytheon Co. in the Dow average with Salesforce Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.

In a statement, S&P Dow Jones Indices said ESG analysis plays no role in determining what stocks are added to or removed from the Dow industrial average.

Still, only one fossil fuel company—Chevron Corp.—remains in the Dow. Such limited representation of a sector that’s home to the chief culprits of global warming is helping the stock average maintain a better ESG profile than the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, Seyffart said.

It remains an open question, however, as to whether a higher ESG score translates into better market performance.

So far this year, the average ESG-labeled exchange-traded fund focused on equities was up 8% as of May 31. That underperformed the 10.6% advance of the S&P 500 over the same period. But both bested the Dow’s paltry 2.6% gain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Dow’s low return has been tied to stocks such as Salesforce, which plummeted almost 20% on May 29 after the company projected the slowest quarterly sales growth in its history. The news heightened concerns that the company will be left behind in the artificial-intelligence boom.

S&P Dow Jones Indices, which oversees the Dow average, said companies are only added to the price-weighted index if they have “an excellent reputation, demonstrate sustained growth and are of interest to a large number of investors.” Maintaining “adequate sector representation” also is a consideration in the selection process. Changes are made on an as-needed basis, as opposed to an annual or semi-annual reconstitution.

The recent change increases the Dow average’s exposure to the consumer retail industry, as well as other businesses, given the breadth of Amazon’s operations from selling goods of all stripes to running the world’s largest cloud-computing enterprise.

In its Feb. 20 press release announcing Amazon’s arrival, S&P Dow Jones Indices said adding the e-commerce behemoth reflects, among other things, “the evolving nature of the American economy.”

The European Central Bank is set to take the unprecedented step of imposing fines on lenders for their protracted failure to address the impact of climate change. As many as four banks are said to face penalties after not meeting deadlines for assessing their exposure to climate risks. The amounts aren’t final yet, but the imposition of fines marks a serious escalation in forcing banks to manage climate risks amid accelerating global warming. It took years of pressure to get to this juncture though, with former banking supervision head Andrea Enria saying last year the ECB would resort to sanctions as an alternative to higher capital requirements. The rigor with which the ECB is pushing banks on climate front places in stark relief the actions, or lack thereof, by its counterpart across the Atlantic. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said the US central bank has only “narrow, but important, responsibilities regarding climate-related financial risks.”

Bank of America is loosening restrictions on lending to the firearms and energy industries amid pressure from Republicans in US red states.

At some of the world’s biggest banks, loans to commercial real estate face new litmus tests that promise to shape the sector’s access to financing.

Asset managers outside the UK are about to find out whether they can continue to sell their ESG funds to British investors.

--With assistance from Saijel Kishan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.