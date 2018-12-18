(Bloomberg) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 12.1 percent since closing at an all-time high on Oct. 3. That has the blue-chip index within a one percent drop of once again testing its intraday year-to-date low of 23,344. A “dovish hike” from the Fed could provide support, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams and Peter Chung. “Stocks appear to see a 2 percent two-year Treasury as the true neutral rate for policy, but further yield declines could go a long way to stabilizing price-to-earnings multiples,” they wrote.

--With assistance from Kenneth Sexton (Bloomberg Global Data).

To contact the reporter on this story: Brandon Kochkodin in New York at bkochkodin@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sophie Caronello at scaronello@bloomberg.net, Nancy Moran

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.