Stocks rallied after the biggest back-to-back selloff since October 2020 as dip buyers scooped up some of the hardest-hit shares. Treasuries retreated.

Companies that stand to benefit the most from growth drove gains in the S&P 500, with small caps and travel stocks surging. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 2 per cent, led by Boeing Co. Tech underperformed as Bloomberg News reported that Apple Inc. told its component suppliers demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has weakened. The U.S. is inching further on efforts to boot Chinese firms off stock exchanges for not complying with Washington’s disclosure requirements.

Volatility has gripped financial markets this week, stirred by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish tone and the spread of the omicron coronavirus strain. The turmoil may offer investors a chance to position for a trend reversal in reopening and commodity trades, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists. While it’s likely that the variant is more transmissible, early reports suggest it may also be less deadly, they added.

“What we’re seeing is the propensity to buy the dip,” said Aoifinn Devitt, chief investment officer at Moneta Group. “And why are we buying the dip? Because there’s just so much money sitting on the sidelines. Even though these short bouts of volatility are surprising and certainly have sent a chill through markets, we still have a significant bank of equity returns to enjoy year to date.”

Fed Governor Randal Quarles, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and San Francisco’s Mary Daly laid out the case for speeding up the removal of policy support amid higher inflation -- adding their voices to the message delivered by Powell this week. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that it’s the Fed’s job to avert any wage-price spiral, and that she understands the “reasoning” behind the central bank’s plans to reduce asset purchases.

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits rose by less than forecast last week, suggesting additional progress in the job market. The figures come a day before the monthly employment report, which is projected to show payrolls increased by 546,000 in November.

The swoon in the S&P 500 in the last two days depressed one measure of its breadth to a level that has coincided with bargain hunting and a recovery in the gauge. The measure is the proportion of stocks trading above the 50-day simple moving average.

Some other corporate highlights:

Exxon Mobil Corp. will award U.S. employees below-inflation pay increases in early 2022. The oil giant will boost salaries by an average of 3.6 per cent for those employees who performed with “merit,” according to a company document seen by Bloomberg.

Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker that’s set to go public in a US$20 billion reverse merger next year, expects to battle chip shortages into 2022 as it ramps up production to meet the sales targets outlined to investors.

Grab Holdings Ltd., Southeast Asia’s biggest ride-hailing and delivery company, sank in its first day of trading after completing its merger with Altimeter Growth Corp., the largest deal yet for a special-purpose acquisition company.

Oil prices are primed for gains as Thursday’s decision by OPEC+ to proceed with planned production increases won’t derail an ongoing structural bull market, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The investment bank sees “very clear upside risks” to its forecast for Brent to average US$85 a barrel in 2023.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.7 per cent as of 2:31 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.9 per cent

The Russell 2000 Index rose 2.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1303

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.3302

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 113.16 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.45 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.37 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.81 per cent

Commodities