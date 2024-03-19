(Bloomberg) -- The boss of Dow Inc. said the price of electricity in Europe is so high that there are doubts about the long-term future of some of the chemical company’s industrial customers in the region.

“When I look at my downstream customers in Europe, I’m always questioning how long will they be there,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Fitterling said in an interview Tuesday in Houston, also citing the weakness of durable goods demand. “And if you don’t have the domestic market in Europe to service, you really can’t afford to export from Europe.”

Fitterling pointed to the huge difference in natural gas prices between Europe and the US, where the fuel currently trades at less than $2 per million British thermal units. While he sees a longer-term trend at around $2.50, current European benchmark gas prices are more than three times higher than that.

With Russian gas supplies to Western Europe curtailed following the war in Ukraine, industry in the region has had to rely on imports of liquefied natural gas, especially from the US. While that has kept the lights on, heavy industry and manufacturers in Europe have lost competitiveness due to higher energy costs, with no immediate prospect of a major improvement.

Building a new chemicals plant in Europe now would be “very tough,” Fitterling added. “You have to be in a very specialized, downstream market that you knew could handle the higher input costs.”

