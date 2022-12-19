(Bloomberg) --

The UK government called on nurses to be reasonable in their demands for pay increases as it can’t let spending get out of control, Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden said Sunday.

Requests for a 19% wage increase to combat the cost-of-living crisis are “simply not affordable,” he said in a BBC interview. The UK needs to recruit more nurses and the situation is “challenging,” but applying such pay rises across the public sector would further spiral inflation, he said.

The nurses in most parts of the country are in the midst of industrial action for the first time in their history and will soon be joined by ambulance workers. They took to the picket line last week after failing to reach a new pay deal, with staff exhausted by the fallout of the pandemic and low starting salaries that leave many struggling to pay bills.

Other sectors from rail workers to postal delivery staff and bus drivers have also been protesting for higher pay as inflation holds above 10%. Immigration officials at some UK airports are set for strikes during the Christmas travel rush.

“I’d love to give nurses an enormous pay rise,” Dowden said. “The reason why we’re not doing this is because our duty is to everyone — public and private sector — to make sure we have stability in our public finances.”

