(Bloomberg) -- DowDuPont Inc. got a hand from Mother Nature as farmers rebounded from a sluggish beginning to the U.S. planting season.

Sales in the seeds and pesticide division jumped 25 percent in the second quarter, DowDuPont said in a statement Thursday as it reported earnings. That helped push total revenue up 17 percent to $24.2 billion, ahead of analysts’ expectations.

“Conditions in the U.S. corn belt have clearly changed for the better in recent months,” Kevin McCarthy, an analyst at Vertical Research Partner, said ahead of the earnings release. “After a slow start, domestic planting progress has caught up nicely.”

The results underscore the resilience of DowDuPont’s agriculture business, to be named Corteva Agriscience after it’s spun off next year as part of a three-way separation. The world’s largest chemical maker, created last year from the merger of Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont Co., will also split into a plastics maker and a specialty products business.

DowDuPont fell 1.8 percent to $67.96 on Wednesday. The shares have dropped 4.6 percent this year through Wednesday, compared with a 2.2 percent decline in a Standard & Poor’s index of materials companies.

Adjusted earnings rose to $1.37 a share in the second quarter, exceeding the $1.30 average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales of $24.2 billion compared with the $23.7 billion analysts expected.

DowDuPont Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen is in the midst of cutting annual costs at the company by $3.3 billion, giving an added boost to earnings.

The company in March named Chief Operating Officer Jim Fitterling as CEO of the Dow spinoff, succeeding Andrew Liveris, who left July 1. Liveris is now a director at Saudi Aramco, helping the world’s biggest crude exporter expand its business in chemicals.

The CEOs of Corteva and new DuPont have yet to be named.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jack Kaskey in Houston at jkaskey@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Case at bcase4@bloomberg.net, Susan Warren

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.