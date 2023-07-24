(Bloomberg) -- At least fifteen people died after a boat capsized in Indonesia’s Buton Tengah regency on Sulawesi island, adding to numerous fatal sea accidents in the world’s largest archipelagic nation.

The ferry was carrying 40 people, of whom six survived and 19 were missing, said local Search and Rescue Agency head Muhamad Arafah in a statement on Monday. Passengers were taking the boat back from a festival celebrating the regency’s anniversary.

Poor maritime safety, due to frequent overloading of passengers and lack of vessel maintenance, have led to a number fatal boat accidents in Indonesia over the years. At least three died and 164 people went missing after a ferry capsized in Lake Toba, North Sumatra, in June 2018.

