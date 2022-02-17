(Bloomberg) -- Dozens of California Highway Patrol officers allegedly bilked the system of more than $200,000 from 2016 to 2018 with fake overtime claims that weren’t uncovered earlier because their supervisors were also involved in the fraud, the state’s attorney general said.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said 54 former and current CHP officers were charged with a total of 302 counts, including charges of grand theft and the presentation of a fraudulent claim.

“Trust is a critical part of successful law enforcement,” Bonta said. “These defendants disregarded the law through their alleged actions and did so without thought of how their conduct would impact the California Highway Patrol or the community that trusted them to protect and serve.”

In some instances, the police officers would book eight hours of overtime for providing protection to Caltrans workers when they actually worked only three or four hours, Bonta said. Three of the former officers recorded fake hours for patrolling High Occupancy Traffic Lanes, Bonta said. To support their fraudulent overtime claims, they manufactured fake warnings and assistance given to drivers, the attorney general said.

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in state court in Los Angeles on March 17 and March 18.

