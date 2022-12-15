(Bloomberg) -- At least 21 people have died in a landslide at a camping site near Malaysia’s Genting Highlands Friday, as rescue efforts continue to find the 12 people still missing.

About 94 people were caught in the incident but 61 were safe as of 7:10 p.m. local time, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who visited the campsite at Gohtong Jaya Friday night, announced a compensation of 10,000 ringgit ($2,260) each to the next-of-kin of those who died, and 1,000 ringgit each to families of survivors.

The disaster struck at 2:42 a.m. Friday after a swathe of land crashed into an organic farm from a height of 30 meters, Bernama and other local media reported, citing the Selangor fire and rescue department.

Gohtong Jaya is a satellite town in Genting Highlands, a hill station in the peninsular state of Pahang.

--With assistance from Tom Redmond.

(Updates with PM’s cash aid announcement in third paragraph)

