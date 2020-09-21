(Bloomberg) -- DP World and Bank Leumi signed an accord to explore potential opportunities in the logistics sector as the United Arab Emirates and Israel normalize relations.

The memorandum of understanding includes a framework for collaboration in developing ports and logistics assets in Israel, and trade finance and digital solutions, Dubai-based DP World said in a statement.

The UAE and Bahrain last week signed agreements to move toward establishing normal ties with Israel, setting in motion a potentially historic shift in Middle East politics. DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators, last week said it plans to make a joint bid for Israel’s Haifa Port.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.