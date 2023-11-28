(Bloomberg) -- DP World Plc said workers’ personal information was stolen in this month’s cyberattack on the port operator’s Australian business.

“A small amount of data was exfiltrated from the DP World Australia network,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Some of the impacted data includes the personal information of current and previous employees of DP World Australia.” No customer data was taken, the company said.

The Nov. 10 hack forced DP World into a three-day Australian shutdown and revealed the country’s reliance on the giant port operator. DP World manages almost 40% of goods flowing in and out of Australia and the company needed a week to clear a backlog of more than 30,000 freight containers.

Read More: DP World’s Freight Activity in Australia Halves as Strikes Hit

DP World said Tuesday that its investigation found no ransomware in its Australian network and the company didn’t receive a ransom demand.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.