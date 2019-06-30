(Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s DP World is to take over Topaz Energy and Marine in a $1.3 billion deal that could be announced as early as Monday, Sky News reported, without saying where it got the information.

The move will end the prospect of Topaz listing in London, with its Oman-listed majority owner, Renaissance Services, exploring an initial public offering for the business as recently as the end of last year, according to the report.

Deutsche Bank AG is advising DP World, while Rothschild & Co. is advising Topaz, Sky News said. Topaz declined to comment, it said.

Neither DP World spokesmen, nor a Topaz spokeswoman were immediately able to respond to requests for comment from Bloomberg.

