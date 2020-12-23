DP World to Invest $1 Billion to Develop New Port in Senegal

(Bloomberg) -- DP World signed an accord to invest more than $1 billion to develop a deep-water port in Senegal, making it the Dubai-based firm’s biggest port investment in Africa.

DP World Dakar will invest $837 million in the first phase to build the port in Ndayane, followed by another $290 million, according to a statement. “The new port will further reinforce Dakar’s role as a major logistics hub and gateway to West and North West Africa.”

DP World said it’s also planning to develop a special economic zone next to the Ndayane port.

