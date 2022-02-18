(Bloomberg) -- The Dominican Republic, the Caribbean’s largest economy, is on track to see strong growth for a second straight year as foreign investment and surging tourism fuel its post-pandemic recovery, according to the central bank.

The economy is likely to grow between 5.5% and 6% this year, also bolstered by emergency stimulus provided during the worst of the pandemic, said Hector Valdez, who has served as the bank’s governor for 25 years.

All these factors “have helped deliver a faster recovery than we expected,” he said, in reply to written questions. “The principle asset of the Dominican economy is its resilience, which is supported by a diversified productive sector and solid fundamentals.”

The nation’s economy expanded 12.3% last year, according to the bank’s figures, and output is now higher than it was before the pandemic.

The country’s aggressive vaccination campaign also allowed it to keep its doors open to tourism while many of its Caribbean competitors were shuttered. The country has fully vaccinated about 56% of the population while 20% have received third shots, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker.

Read More: Dominican Republic Sees Sharp Tourism Recovery Despite Covid

In addition, the country saw more than $3 billion in direct foreign investment in 2021, the most since 2017, and also saw strong international demand for dollar bonds it issued this week.

“This is a compelling sign that investors are betting on the strength of our macro-fundamentals, and the climate of economic and political stability our country has,” Valdez said.

Read More: Dominican Republic Sells $3.6 Billion in 2029, 2033 Dollar Bonds

Outlook Threats

One of the main clouds on the central bank’s horizon is the recent spike in consumer prices. The country’s relatively open, trade-dependent economy has been hit by the global inflation shock, Valdez said.

Annualized inflation in December was 8.5%, more than double the bank’s 4% midpoint target range, as food and fuel costs soared.

In particular, shipping costs from China surged to about $20,000 per container, or about 10 times more than pre-pandemic level, according to Valdez.

In response, the bank has raised its benchmark interest rate 2 percentage points since November, and has taken steps to withdraw excess liquidity, “to avoid a possible overheating,” he said.

Haiti Chaos

Dominican policy makers are also keeping an eye on neighboring Haiti, which has been seized by gang violence and political chaos since the murder of President Jovenel Moise in July.

Despite being the poorest nation in the hemisphere, Haiti is the Dominican Republic’s top export partner after the U.S. Dominican exports to its neighbor rose 25% to $1.4 billion in 2021, the bank said.

Quarter -Century Tenure

Valdez is among the world’s longest-serving central bank governors, having held the post from 1994 to 2000 and then again from 2004 until the present. Since he first took office, the nation has overtaken Brazil, Colombia and Jamaica in terms of gross domestic product per capita.

“This is a country that people can bet on with confidence,” he said. “And the proof of this is our rapid recovery after the pandemic.”

Click here to read Valdez’s answers in full.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.