(Bloomberg) -- Dr. Reddy’s was rejected by an appeals court in its effort to sell generic versions of Indivior Plc’s Suboxone film for opioid dependence.

Dr. Reddy’s had asked that it be allowed to sell the drug while it challenges a district court ruling that halted sales while a patent-infringement case is pending. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied that request, “without prejudicing the ultimate disposition” of the appeal.

The court earlier had agreed to an expedited appeal.

