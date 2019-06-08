(Bloomberg) -- Global growth appears to be stabilizing but risks remain skewed to the downside, according to the draft of a communique due to be issued by central bank chiefs and finance ministers gathered in Fukuoka, Japan, for meetings of the Group of 20.

"Growth remains low and risks remain tilted to the downside," according to the fifth draft of the statement seen by Bloomberg News. "These include, in particular, intensified trade and geopolitical tensions. We will continue to monitor and address risks, and stand ready to take further action."

On currencies, the draft reiterates a pledge to not devalue in order to boost their economies’ competitiveness. The draft contains sections in black, which has been agreed, and red text within parentheses that’s still being negotiated. A final communique is usually made public at the meeting’s conclusion.

The draft communique states that the G-20 will compete a review of the International Monetary Fund’s quotas by October. It also will back a push for greater debt transparency.

Japanese officials are aiming to make their mark on the G-20 presidency by emphasizing global external imbalances as a high-priority issue, with Finance Minister Taro Aso pitching before the weekend’s meetings that greater debt transparency is needed, especially among lower-income countries.

"We support the work of the Institute of International Finance on the Voluntary Principles for Debt Transparency to improve debt transparency and sustainability of private financing and look forward to follow up," the draft reads.

