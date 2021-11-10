(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. presidency of COP26 has released a first draft of the summit’s conclusions, calling on nations to strengthen their climate targets for 2030. The text will now go to consultations with national capitals worldwide as the UN meeting in Glasgow enters its decisive phase.

Key developments:

Draft calls for countries to rewrite national blueprints by end-2022

Boris Johnson is due in Scotland to lend urgency to the negotiations.

India is a test case for climate action

(All timestamps Glasgow, Scotland)

Draft Urges More Action Still (7:25 a.m.)

Countries will be asked to rewrite their national climate blueprints by the end of next year to bring them in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement, according to an early draft document emerging from COP26 negotiations.

It also calls on the United Nations to report every year on what the overall impact of countries’ climate plans is on global warming. At the moment, they put the planet on course for 2.7 degrees of warming.

