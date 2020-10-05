(Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc. and some investors are taking advantage of the stock’s 264% surge from an April debut to sell a combined 32 million shares.

The offering, underwritten by Credit Suisse Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., will include 16 million shares sold by DraftKings while the other half are being offered by some investors, the online gaming company said in a statement. The Boston-based company said proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

DraftKings shares closed at a record high $63.78 on Friday, up more than 260% since April and 56% above its price when it offered 40 million shares at $40 each in June. The online gambling company fell as much as 6.6% in early trading Monday after news of the latest planned share sale.

There’s been no shortage of enthusiasm for DraftKings shares in the midst of bubbling excitement for the broader online sports betting industry in the U.S. as the pandemic depresses activity at traditional casinos. Evercore ISI estimated last month that DraftKings’s addressable market would quadruple by the start of the 2022 National Football League season.

The company’s online offerings have prompted sell-side analysts to leap-frog one another, slapping on fresh price targets that are each higher than the one before. DraftKings has made waves by spending millions on partnerships with Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN network as well as with a range of professional sports teams, including the New York Giants and Chicago Cubs.

DraftKings and Flutter Entertainment Plc’s FanDuel dominate the U.S. online sports gaming industry, but Penn National Gaming Inc.’s minority-owned Barstool Sports, and its army of followers, has been gunning to shake up the industry.

