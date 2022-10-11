(Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins said online sports betting in California probably won’t become legal this year.

“More than likely this will pass in 2024,” Robins said Tuesday at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas, a big industry trade show. Robins said it’s been hard to drum up support for Proposition 27 ahead of next month’s vote because opponents of the ballot measure are spending more than $100 million on advertising. At the same time, Robins said it’s hard to imagine California without sports betting in the future.

Amy Howe, CEO of Flutter Entertainment Plc’s FanDuel, said at the Expo that she agreed with Robins.

Proposition 27 backers said this week that TV ads weren’t working and they would shift spending toward direct communications.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.