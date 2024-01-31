(Bloomberg) -- A 19-year-old Wisconsin man involved in the 2022 hack of the DraftKings fantasy sports website was sentenced to 18 months in jail by a federal judge.

Joseph Garrison admitted conspiring with other hackers in an attack on the site, in which stolen usernames and passwords were used to steal $600,000 from 1,600 accounts. Garrison pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit computer intrusions in November.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected arguments from Garrison’s lawyer, that he is a “bright but immature young man” who doesn’t merit time behind bars.

“This is really a tragedy, this case,” Kaplan said at Garrison’s sentencing hearing in Manhattan Wednesday. “I understand about youth, but this was pretty remarkable. What you did - huge amounts of money, really.”

US prosecutors claimed Garrison, who graduated from high school and enrolled in college after being charged, had been profiting from similar attacks for years. His electronic devices showed he had about 38 million username and password combinations for use in online attacks. In one message he allegedly told co-conspirators:“fraud is fun. im addicted to see money in my account.”

Prosecutors said Garrison participated in the “credential stuffing attack,” in which hackers used large lists of stolen usernames and passwords to try to access other accounts using the same combinations. They then used the credentials to drain funds from the accounts or sell them to others online.

Kaplan addressed Garrison’s mother and father, sitting in the front row of the courtroom gallery.

“Mr. and Mrs. Garrison, I want you to know how much I sympathize with you,” he said, before sentencing their son to prison. Garrison’s father put his head down and shook it as Kaplan read the sentence aloud.

Garrison will owe about $1.3 million in restitution payments to DraftKings and another $175,000 in asset forfeitures. He will also be subject to supervision for three years after release from jail.

“I have to impose a sentence that does something to deter other people,” Kaplan said. Garrison will surrender in June after he finishes his semester in college.

Two other men charged in the fantasy sports site attack, Nathan Austad, 19, and Kamerin Stokes, 21, were arrested and charged on Monday. Stokes allegedly bought the stolen data from Garrison and sold it online.

Austad and Garrison successfully accessed 60,000 customer accounts and then sold access information through illicit online “shops” they controlled, according to prosecutors. They sold others to co-conspirators, who in turn marketed them through their own shops, prosecutors said.

The case is: US v. Garrison, 23-cr-00597, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

