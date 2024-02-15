(Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc. reported fourth-quarter sales and profit that missed analysts’ projections and announced it would buy the lottery app Jackpocket for $750 million in cash and stock.

The Boston-based sports-betting giant said Thursday that fourth-quarter sales grew to $1.23 billion, missing the $1.24 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $151 million, short of analysts’ forecasts for $177.1 million.

Monthly unique players rose to 3.5 million, beating estimates of 3.4 million.

The Jackpocket acquisition is expected to produce as much as $260 million in revenue and $60 million to $100 million in adjusted Ebitda in 2026. The transaction should close in the second half of this year, the company said.

“If you look at where a lot of customer acquisition happens now, it’s during these big moments,” Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins said on an earnings call Friday. “Whether that’s the Super Bowl, or March Madness coming up, or any of those things, it’s those big tent-pole moments. And what Jackpocket does is it creates more of those big, mass, cheap customer acquisition opportunities during the year.”

DraftKings raised its sales and profit guidance for this year, to as much as $4.65 billion and $410 million respectively. In November, the company projected 2024 revenue of $4.5 billion to $4.8 billion and adjusted Ebitda of $350 million to $450 million.

The shares were up less than one percent to $44.75 at 9:52 a.m. in New York.

