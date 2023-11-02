(Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc. reported sales and player numbers that beat analysts’ expectations as the sports-betting operator continued to gain new business.

The Boston-based company generated sales of $790 million, according to a statement Thursday, ahead of analysts’ expectations for $703 million.

DraftKings reported 2.3 million average monthly players, compared with the 2.1 million that analysts projected.

The company had a loss of $153.4 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization on an adjusted basis. The forecast was for a loss of $210 million.

Shares of DraftKings rose as much as 9.6% to $31.75 in extended trading after the announcement.

DraftKings raised its fiscal year 2023 revenue guidance to a range of $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion from the $3.46 billion to $3.54 billion the company projected in August. It issued a fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance of $4.50 billion to $4.80 billion.

For 2024, the company expects to report an adjusted profit of $350 million to $450 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

DraftKings, which started out in the business of daily fantasy sports contest before expanding into more traditional betting, has lately been gaining share a in markets consolidating around a handful of operators.

