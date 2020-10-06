DraftKings Stock Offering Said to Price at $52 After 400% Surge

(Bloomberg) -- A stock offering in DraftKings Inc. has priced at $52 per share, people familiar with the matter said, allowing the company and selling holders including Patriots owner Robert Kraft to capitalize on this year’s stock runup of more than 400%. Shares fell as much as 4.9% in postmarket trading.

The offering price represents an 8.4% discount to Tuesday’s closing price. The offering launched on Oct. 5 premarket with DraftKings offering 16 million shares, and an additional 16 million shares offered by selling holders.

Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are underwriting the share sale.

