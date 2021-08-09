DraftKings Inc. agreed to buy Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. in a deal valued at about US$1.56 billion, expanding the fantasy-sports giant’s presence in the hot market for online betting.

DraftKings expects use the combined resources to boost sales and market share, yielding US$300 million in overlapping costs and creating new cross-selling opportunities, the companies said Monday in a statement. The deal, which has been approved by both companies’ boards, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

The deal gives DraftKings more casino-type betting games in addition to expanding its market share in sports wagering, which is gaining traction in the U.S. as more states legalize the business. Last week, DraftKings raised its revenue forecast for the year, citing strong demand.

Shares of Golden Nugget jumped 48 per cent as of 8:07 a.m. in premarket trading in New York. DraftKings rose 2.7 per cent.

Golden Nugget is backed by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who took the company public through a blank-check transaction. As part of the latest deal, DraftKings will enter into a commercial agreement with Fertitta Entertainment Inc., the parent company of the Houston Rockets, Golden Nugget LLC and Landry’s LLC.

DraftKings will reorganize its holding company and Golden Nugget Online Gaming shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of DraftKings for each of their shares. Fertitta, who owns a 46 per cent stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, agreed to continue to hold DraftKings shares that will be issued to him in the merger for at least one year.