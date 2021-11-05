(Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc. shares fell as much as 11% early Friday after reporting third-quarter sales that missed Wall Street estimates, due in part to unfavorable NFL game outcomes.

Third-quarter revenue surged 60% to $212.8 million, and the sports-betting company adjusted its full-year sales forecast to a midpoint of $1.26 billion. Analysts were expecting $236.1 million in sales for the third quarter and $1.29 billion for the year. If the football games had gone its way, revenue would have been $40 million higher in the quarter, the company said.

The company, led by Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins, is plotting its next move after an attempt to acquire U.K. betting-shop owner Entain Plc fell apart. DraftKings is looking to close its $1.56 billion acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by early 2022, Robins said Friday on a conference call.

Boston-based DraftKings forecast 2022 revenue in the rage of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion, in line with the $1.8 billion analysts had predicted.

The stock was down 4.6% to $42.63 in early trading.

