(Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc. will be the exclusive pregame and in-game odds provider for Amazon.com Inc.’s Thursday Night Football games.

The sports-betting company said Tuesday that it signed a multiyear agreement with Amazon that also includes same-game parlays that will be available on the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Content from DraftKings will be featured in all 15 of Amazon’s National Football League telecasts this season, beginning Sept. 15. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.