(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is making a mistake in moving to raise interest rates and risks damaging private consumption, according to Francesco Giavazzi a close adviser to former ECB President Mario Draghi.

“The spread and the increase in interest rates will reduce private demand, though it will happen in a few months, not right away,” Giavazzi said at an event in Rome this week. “The ECB is raising rates to respond to the increase in inflation with the wrong instrument. We don’t have inflation from demand like in the US but instead have inflation linked to gas prices.”

Draghi has been serving as Italian prime minister since February last year and has cautioned against overreacting to record inflation as his successor at the ECB, Christine Lagarde, embarks on the bank’s first hiking cycle in more than a decade. The ECB Governing Council is holding an emergency meeting on Wednesday to address the jump in borrowing costs for country’s like Italy since Lagarde set out her plan for interest rates last week.

Giavazzi also underlined that the ECB doesn’t have the right instruments for the type of inflation seen in Europe and it needs more help from euro-area governments to contain rising prices. A spokesman for Draghi said that Giavazzi had been speaking in a personal capacity and declined to make any further comment.

