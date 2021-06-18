(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that policy makers should content themselves with restoring economic growth to its pre-pandemic level, adding that even that lesser goal will require more stimulus.

“Our objective must be to bring economic activity back to at least the trajectory it had before the pandemic,” the former central banker said in speech in Barcelona on Friday. “We will not reach this objective without additional effort. So we must act on it promptly and effectively.”

Draghi said that after protecting companies from bankruptcy and workers from unemployment, governments should now focus on shoring up demand.

“We should aim to exceed the pre-pandemic growth trajectory,” he said

