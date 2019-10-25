(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Mario Draghi’s reign as European Central Bank president is ending much like that of his predecessor -- with a plea for fiscal coordination to fix a monetary union that’s incomplete without it Draghi’s final policy meeting turned out to be harmonious, as the ECB Governing Council put aside its differences

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has his hands full no matter how Brexit goes

Federal Reserve officials will signal they’re likely to take a break from cutting interest rates after lowering them again next week, according to a majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg

To avoid a recession in the U.S. in 2020, households need to keep spending, peace needs to break out in global trade wars, and investors can’t get spooked — by the U.S. presidential election or anything else, writes Stephanie Flanders

A trio of Asian central banks that weathered the global financial crisis without having to resort to unorthodox measures now confront the prospect that they might have little alternative if their economies get any worse

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivered a long-anticipated critique of Beijing’s human rights record, while calling for greater engagement between the world’s two biggest economies

The Bank of Japan is considering refraining from extra stimulus at its October meeting but will look for a fresh way to show its readiness to take action

India’s investment and consumption activity weakened in September, putting the economy on course for another quarter of sub-par growth

U.S. farmers may return to pre-trade war levels of sales to China in time for the presidential election year, relieving economic pressure on one of Donald Trump’s key political constituencies

South Korea is abandoning its developing-nation privileges at the World Trade Organization following allegations by the Trump administration that some countries were taking advantage of the status

