The European Union has a lot more to lose than the U.S. from conflict with Russia, explaining why the western allies are finding it hard to agree on a tough stance in the Ukraine standoff

The deal Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi negotiated to unlock billions in European Union funds may force politicians to stay on the economic reform path even if he ascends to the presidency

Inflation hawks are about to get what they want from the Federal Reserve -- which means emerging markets are about to get what they’ve traditionally feared

Omicron is complicating the recovery for a world economy that continues to be wracked by supply chain chaos, worker absenteeism and faltering assembly lines

If Federal Reserve policy makers are deluded about the inflation threat, then so are most other economists, since their forecasts are similar, Bloomberg Economics’ David Wilcox writes

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has enough room to protect households from a sharp rise in energy bills in April and still cut taxes before the next general election

Turkey’s finance minister said he expects inflation to peak at about 40% in the months ahead

Bets that Australia’s central bank will scrap quantitative easing are reaching a crescendo ahead of a pivotal inflation report

Consumer prices in Singapore rose to an eight-year high last month, increasing expectations the city-state’s central bank will tighten policy in April

Central banks in some of Africa’s biggest economies will likely look past high inflation and U.S. policy tightening to hold interest rates in coming weeks

Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

