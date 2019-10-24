(Bloomberg) -- Looking through the lens of rates market volatility, Mario Draghi has performed a masterclass in the art of keeping it very low. Incoming European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will have a challenge to achieve the same effect as monetary policy nears its limits.

A successful central bank will aim to keep market volatility controlled by the predictability of its policy. Draghi has been in the business of keeping euro rates volatility suppressed, by communicating policy shifts effectively and deploying large-scale monetary easing.

Lagarde may find it harder to achieve a consensus on easing, inheriting a divided Governing Council. Policy makers disagree on whether more monetary stimulus is needed, and have voiced louder calls for fiscal policy to do more.

Gamma selling strategies have performed well during Draghi’s tenure; he mastered the art of selling a hawkish step with a dovish spin, while giving the green light to carry trades that are implicitly short volatility

Draghi’s ‘whatever it takes’ approach has helped investors return about 50% for euro-area government debt in aggregate, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index; that is a hard act for Lagarde to follow, and would require a depressing view of the future

As Draghi heads for the exit door, the economic picture looks weak, with 5y5y inflation swaps settling in a new range close to record lows and PMIs continuing to signal the risk of a recession in the euro-area

Bund volatility is at subdued levels, with German 10-year bunds trading close to fair value at around -0.40% when modeled against macro fundamentals

For now, the deflation premium has been successfully removed from markets with 0% floor options (a leveraged play on deflation) costing only a few basis points

But sustained convergence toward the ECB’s goal is still very much unconvincing and Lagarde’s big challenge will be how to re-anchor inflation expectations

NOTE: Tanvir Sandhu is a global fixed income and derivatives strategist who writes for Bloomberg. The observations he makes are his own and are not intended as investment advice

To contact the reporter on this story: Tanvir Sandhu in London at tsandhu17@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Dobson at pdobson2@bloomberg.net, Neil Chatterjee, Michael Hunter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.