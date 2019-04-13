(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Mario Draghi took the rare step of weighing in on the hot debate over whether President Donald Trump is undermining the independence of the Federal Reserve.

Speaking to reporters at the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington, Draghi said on Saturday he was “certainly worried about central bank independence” and especially “in the most important jurisdiction in the world.”

Draghi’s intervention is notable given central bankers are usually loath to comment on politics and especially events in economies other than their own. He was later seen in conversation in the IMF’s headquarters with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who Trump has frequently accused of not doing enough to stoke the U.S. economy.

How free central banks are from political meddling has been a key theme of the IMF talks, which were held as Trump looks to nominate two political loyalists to the Fed’s board of governors: former pizza executive Herman Cain and Stephen Moore, a fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Politicians from Turkey to India have also been accused of seeking to sway central banks. The risk is investors begin to doubt the dedication of monetary authorities to fighting inflation, pushing up market interest rates and potentially sapping the growth that governments want delivered.

“If the central bank is not independent then people may well think that monetary policy decisions follow political advice rather than objective assessment of the economic outlook,” Draghi said. “Central banks ought to be left free to choose what is the best way to comply with” their mandates.

Also on Saturday, when asked at a press briefing about the Fed candidates, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said that for central banks, “independence has served them well over the course of time and will continue to do so.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, asked about Cain on Saturday, told reporters that he looked “forward to the Senate” reviewing the candidate. He noted Trump knew Cain “quite well” and that Moore had “made significant contributions” to the president’s tax plan.

